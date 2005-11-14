© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Guantanamo Case Awaits High Court Ruling

By Jackie Northam
Published November 14, 2005 at 10:00 PM MST

A U.S. federal judge has granted a request by lawyers for an Australian prisoner at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to postpone the resumption of his war-crimes trial this week so the U.S. Supreme Court can rule on the legality of such military tribunals.

The case highlights the difficulties in bringing any of the Guantanamo detainee cases to prosecution. And legal limbo at Guantanamo is putting increasing pressure on already strained international relations.

Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.