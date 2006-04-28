Economy Shows Brisk Growth in First Quarter

The U.S. economy staged an impressive comeback during the first three months of the year, according to new figures released by the Commerce Department. The agency reports the economy grew at an annual rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter -- more than twice as fast as it grew in the previous quarter.

The strong growth occurred despite the rise in energy prices. But some economists caution that the numbers are something of an aberration.

