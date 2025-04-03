South Korea's president removed from office over ill-fated declaration of martial law

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's Constitutional Court removed impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from office on Friday, ending his tumultuous presidency four months after he threw South Korean politics into turmoil with an ill-fated declaration of martial law and setting up an election to replace him.

The unanimous verdict capped a dramatic fall for Yoon, a former star prosecutor who went from political novice to president in just a year.

In a nationally televised verdict, the court's acting chief Moon Hyung-bae said the eight-member bench upheld Yoon's impeachment because his martial law decree seriously violated the constitution and other laws.

"The defendant not only declared martial law, but also violated the constitution and laws by mobilizing military and police forces to obstruct the exercise of legislative authority," Moon said, "Ultimately, the declaration of martial law in this case violated the substantive requirements for emergency martial law."

"Given the grave negative impact on constitutional order and the significant ripple effects of the defendant's violations, we find that the benefits of upholding the constitution by removing the defendant from office far outweigh the national losses from the removal of a president," the justice concluded.

At an anti-Yoon rally near the old royal palace that dominates downtown Seoul, People erupted into jubilant tears and dancing when the verdict was announced. Two women wept as they hugged and an old man near them leapt to his feet and screamed with joy.

But a festering national divide over Yoon's impeachment will likely continue. It will also complicate South Korea's efforts to deal with President Donald Trump's "America First" policies and North Korea's expanding ties with Russia.

One of Yoon's lawyers, Yoon Kap-keun, called the ruling "completely incomprehensible" and a "pure political decision," but the former president did not immediately issue a statement. Yoon's ruling People Power Party said it would accept the decision.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the country's acting leader, in a televised speech vowed to ensure "there are no gaps in national security and diplomacy" and maintain public safety and order.

"Respecting the will of our sovereign people, I will do my utmost to manage the next presidential election in accordance with the constitution and the law, ensuring a smooth transition to the next administration," Han said.

A national election must be held within two months to select a new president. Surveys show Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, is the early favorite, although he is facing trials for corruption and other charges.

Lee welcomed the ruling and credited the South Korean people for "protecting our democratic republic."

"The courage of the people who stood in the face of guns, swords and tanks, along with the bravery of troops who refused to obey unjust orders, has led to this great revolution of light," Lee said.

Martial law lasted only six hours, but left behind a political crisis, rattling financial markets and unsettling the country's diplomatic partners. In January, Yoon was separately arrested and indicted by prosecutors on alleged rebellion in connection with his decree, a charge that carries the death penalty or a life sentence if convicted.

Under Yoon's decree, the first of its kind in more than 40 years, hundreds of soldiers were dispatched to the assembly, election offices and other sites. Special operations soldiers smashed windows at the National Assembly and scuffled with citizens gathered to protest, shocking South Koreans and evoking traumatic memories of military rule.

Enough lawmakers, including some from his own ruling People Power Party, managed to enter the assembly and vote down his decree unanimously.

No major violence occurred during the brief period of martial law, but some senior military and police officers sent to the assembly have testified that Yoon ordered them to drag out lawmakers to block a vote on his decree or to detain his political rivals. Yoon says the troops were deployed to the assembly simply to maintain order.

Yoon, 64, a conservative, was impeached by the liberal opposition-controlled National Assembly on Dec. 14. The assembly accused him of violating the constitution and other laws by suppressing assembly activities, attempting to detain politicians, and undermining peace across the country.

In his final testimony at the Constitutional Court hearing, Yoon said his decree was a desperate attempt to draw public support of his fight against the "wickedness" of the main liberal opposition Democratic Party, which had obstructed his agenda, impeached top officials and slashed the government's budget bill. He earlier called the National Assembly "a den of criminals" and "anti-state forces."

Some experts say Yoon may have imposed military rule to head off a possible independent investigation into scandals involving his wife, Kim Keon Hee.

In the past few months, millions of people have taken to the streets to rally for or against Yoon, deepening the country's already serious conservative-liberal divide. The Constitutional Court ruling that removed Yoon from office will likely intensify pro-Yoon demonstrations, experts say.

Without presidential immunity, Yoon could face other criminal charges, such as abuse of power. He's the first South Korean president to be arrested or indicted while in office.

Yoon served as prosecutor-general under his predecessor, liberal President Moon Jae-in, before joining the now-ruling party in 2021 following disputes with Moon allies. A public image as strong-minded and uncompromising helped him defeat Lee in the close-fought 2022 presidential election. But after becoming president, Yoon has faced criticism that he refused to replace officials implicated in scandals and vetoed many bills passed by the assembly.

On foreign policy, Yoon pushed hard to bolster South Korea's military alliance with the United States and overcome long-running disputes with Japan over historical traumas. He said that a greater Seoul-Washington-Tokyo security partnership is essential to coping with North Korea's growing nuclear threats. Critics of Yoon accused him of unnecessarily provoking North Korea and neglecting relations with China, South Korea's biggest trading partner.

