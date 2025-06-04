COMIC: Don't panic! 6 strategies to keep you calm in a crisis

House fires, mass shootings, emergency medical procedures and mental health crises. Emergencies can happen at any time — and knowing how to overcome feelings of panic, stress and indecision can be a matter of life or death.

Ryan Fields-Spack, a veteran first responder who has worked as a paramedic, a fire captain and a firefighter, and Dr. Italo Brown, an emergency physician and assistant professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, share real-world tactics they use on the job to stay cool and focused.

Anika Orrock is a writer, illustrator, cartoonist and author of The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

