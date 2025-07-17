Trump threatens to sue 'Wall Street Journal' over article about his Epstein ties

President Trump says he will sue The Wall Street Journal, News Corp and Rupert Murdoch, Chairman Emeritus of News Corp, over an article published Thursday evening about Trump's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The article said that among the materials that were part of a past investigation of Epstein was a book of birthday letters to Epstein from 2003, including one where the signature, "Donald" can be seen. According to The Wall Street Journal, the letter was written by Trump and alludes jokingly to "secrets" and concludes with: "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

Trump called the story "false, malicious, and defamatory" and said the Journal and Murdoch were warned that they would be sued if the story was published.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday evening, Trump, referring to himself in third person, said, "The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued."

Trump has faced ongoing controversy over Epstein as many of his supporters have called on him to release all files related to the case. He and members of his administration announced last week there was nothing more to see in the files and nothing else would be released.

Trump later posted on Truth Social that he would release more materials related to the Epstein case. He's faced a backlash from some supporters over how his administration has handled the promised release of evidence surrounding the life and death of the disgraced financier and convicted child sex offender. Epstein was arrested again in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking minors but died in his jail cell before he was tried in court. His death was ruled a suicide. But some Trump supporters and others believe he was killed to silence him from revealing the names of powerful men who took part in the sexual abuse of minors.

"Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!," Trump posted on Thursday.



