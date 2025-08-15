Trump and Putin conclude talks on Ukraine touting progress, but no breakthrough

Updated August 15, 2025 at 6:25 PM MDT

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — President Trump has finished his high-stakes summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and though the two leaders touted progress over ending the war in Ukraine they did not announce any steps toward reaching a ceasefire.

After several hours of talks on Friday, the leaders took their positions on a stage behind two lecterns inside a press filing center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson flanked by U.S. and Russian flags. The backdrop behind them read "Pursuing Peace."

Trump said the two leaders "made some headway, but that there "was no deal until there's a deal."

"There were many, many points that we agreed on, most of them I would say a couple of big ones that we haven't quite got there," Trump said.

Trump referred to an agreement, but did not give further specifics. He said his next steps would be reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy as well as NATO and European leaders.

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images President Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

Trump, who before the summit said he would not be happy if he didn't reach a ceasefire on this visit, said there are a few points that still need to be resolved.

"There are just a very few that are left," Trump said. "Some are not that significant. One is probably the most significant," he said. "We have a very good chance of getting there. We didn't get there."

Putin, who spoke first, also referenced an agreement, but provided no details. He said he was "sincerely interested" in ending his war with Ukraine. But to settle the war, Putin said the "primary roots" of the conflict and the "legitimate concerns" for Russia had to be considered.

"I would like to hope that the agreement that we've reached together will help us bring closer that goal and will pave the path towards peace in Ukraine," Putin said in Russian through an interpreter. "We expect that Kyiv and European capitals will perceive that constructively and that they won't throw a wrench in the works."

He described an "atmosphere of mutual respect" for the talks and said the two teams have established "a very good direct contact" with the administration.

"Me and President Trump have built a very good business-like and trustworthy contact," Putin said.

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for talks with President Trump.

Trump, who pledged a quick end to the war in Ukraine during his 2024 campaign, touted that his long relationship with Putin would help him in discussions.

Trump had warned of "severe consequences" for Putin if progress was not made on ending the war – but did not reference sanctions during his brief remarks.

What Ukraine and Europe want from talks

European leaders who have backed Ukraine in its fight against Russia spoke with Trump on Wednesday, saying Putin must agree to a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine before any peace talks begin.

On Friday, Trump said he was open to providing security guarantees for Ukraine "along with Europe and other countries," but he emphasized that would not involve Ukraine becoming a part of NATO.

Ahead of the summit, Trump had talked about the possibility of a "land swap" between Russia and Ukraine. Zelenskyy has strongly opposed ceding territory, noting that doing so would violate his country's constitution.

On the flight to Alaska, Trump acknowledged that he and Putin would talk about land being exchanged — but said it was up to Ukraine. He has said he saw Friday's meeting as a prelude to broader talks between Putin and Zelenskyy.

"I've got to let Ukraine make that decision. And I think they'll make a proper decision. But I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I'm here to get them at a table," he said.

As Trump and Putin were arriving in Alaska, Zelenskyy took to social media to criticize Russia for ongoing attacks on Ukraine.

"On the day of negotiations, the Russians are killing as well. And that speaks volumes," Zelenskyy said. "Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to bring the war to an end, and we count on a strong position from America. Everything will depend on this – the Russians factor in American strength. Make no mistake – strength."

Bastien Inzaurralde / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Protesters hold up Ukrainian flags outside Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as Trump and Putin met in Anchorage.

When Trump concluded his remarks, he told Putin, "We'll speak to you very soon."

Putin responded – speaking in English: "Next time in Moscow."

"Oh, that's an interesting one," Trump said. "I don't know. I'll get a little heat on that one. But I can see it possibly happening."

Copyright 2025 NPR