VIDEO: Top health officials are at odds with scientists. Who should Americans believe?

By NPR Staff
Published September 25, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT

Americans are receiving medical guidance from President Trump and top health officials like Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that runs counter to mainstream medicine. For example, this week Trump linked Tylenol to autism despite little medical evidence. How are Americans meant to make important decisions about their health at this confusing moment? NPR's food and health correspondent Allison Aubrey discusses it with Consider This host Juana Summers.

NPR News
NPR Staff
