Stampede at a political rally for popular actor Vijay in southern India kills 36, injures 40

NEW DELHI — A stampede at a rally for a popular Indian actor and politician in the southern state of Tamil Nadu killed at least 36 people and injured 40 others, the state's health minister said late Saturday.

Ma Subramanian told The Associated Press that the victims were dead by the time they were taken to a hospital and that the injured were stable. The dead included eight children, Subramanian said.

The rally, which officials say was attended by tens of thousands of people, was being addressed by Vijay, one of Tamil Nadu's most successful actors-turned-politician in the district of Karur.

Indian media reports, quoting local officials, said as Vijay spoke to the surging crowd, a group of his supporters and fans fell while trying to get close to his bus, causing the stampede. Supporters had gathered at the political rally amid intensely hot temperatures and Vijay arrived hours late, officials said.

"There was indiscipline" at the rally, Subramanian said, adding that an investigation had been ordered.

Quoting officials, the Press Trust of India news agency reported that at least 30 people fainted while Vijay was addressing the rally from atop his campaign vehicle and were rushed in ambulances to area hospitals. He halted his speech mid-way when workers raised alarm after noticing that people were fainting and falling, it said, adding that as they were removed to hospitals, Vijay continued his speech.

However, he ended his speech shortly after sensing an abnormal situation in a section of the huge gathering, the news agency said.

Hours after the accident, Vijay offered his condolences.

"My heart is shattered," he posted on X. "I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express."

Uncredited / AP / AP Relatives of people who were killed in a stampede during a rally for a popular Indian actor and politician, mourn as they take the bodies from a hospital, in Karur, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the "unfortunate incident" was "deeply saddening."

My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," he said on social media.

In southern Indian states, particularly Tamil Nadu, some film stars have larger than life status, rooted in the ancient Tamil culture of hero worship and image worship. Many have become politicians and some have even been given divine status.

In 2024, Vijay retired from acting and launched his own political party. It was unclear whether he plans to run for office in Tamil Nadu state.

Stampedes are relatively common in India when large crowds gather. In January, at least 30 people were killed as tens of thousands of Hindus rushed to bathe in a sacred river during the Maha Kumbh festival, the world's largest religious gathering.



