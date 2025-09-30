Hegseth tells top military officials Pentagon's focus will be 'war fighting'

Updated September 30, 2025 at 7:17 AM MDT

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told top U.S. military commanders that the purpose of the department he leads would exclusively be "war fighting," even as he told U.S. adversaries to "FAFO," military jargon that includes a vulgarity and the words "Around and Find Out."

Hegseth, who has made a "warrior ethos" central to his view of the military, reiterated that message Tuesday, telling top commanders that the newly renamed Department of War had lost its way and become the "woke department," but added: "To ensure peace, we must prepare for war."

Hegseth also made fitness a key part of his remarks and announced that "anyone wearing the uniform will take the PT test twice a year, and pass height and weight requirements."

"It's unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the Pentagon," he said, adding they would be subject to the same standards. He also announced a ban on beards and long hair.

President Trump is expected to address the gathering in Quantico, Va., later this morning.

The gathering is highly unusual and Pentagon officials released few details after news of it emerged.

Trump told NBC Monday the meeting would involve "esprit de corps."

"It's really just a very nice meeting talking about how well we're doing militarily, talking about being in great shape, talking about a lot of good, positive things. It's just a good message," Trump told NBC News.

Last week military officials confirmed to NPR that Hegseth had ordered hundreds of generals and admirals to the Marine Corps base in Quantico.

But the lack of details led to speculation that Hegseth might use the occasion to fire generals. The defense secretary has long called for reducing the number of admirals and generals, who stand at more than 800, by about 20%.

The presence of military leaders from across the globe at one central location presents challenges from both an operational and a national security perspective. The president's attendance adds to those challenges.

