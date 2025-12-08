Zelenskyy heads to London for more Ukraine peace talks. Here's what to know

LONDON — When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at 10 Downing Street on Monday, he can expect to be greeted with open arms.

Not just from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, but also French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who are traveling to London in what's being billed as yet another show of support from Ukraine's united European allies, or, as Starmer has called them — "a coalition of the willing."

But even as Europe rallies around him, Zelenskyy's ongoing struggle to secure firmer commitments from the Trump administration could mean Kyiv is heading into its toughest battle yet: navigating a grueling, nearly four-year-old war while its most powerful ally wavers — and as Russia shows no sign of softening its demands.

Last month, the Trump administration introduced a 28-point peace plan seen as favored toward Russia that caught European officials off guard.

The initial proposal offered limited security guarantees and called on Ukraine to hand over territory to Russia, something Zelenskyy has repeatedly ruled out. It also called on Ukraine to reduce the size of its army and block its path to NATO membership.

Since then, Ukraine has introduced modifications to the agreement.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy said he had a "very substantive and constructive" call with U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during fresh peace deal talks in Miami. But the talks ended with little breakthrough.

Perhaps even more telling, Russia simultaneously launched a fresh wave of drone and missile strikes over Ukraine this weekend, a reminder that Moscow appears increasingly emboldened on the battlefield even as diplomatic channels stall.

On Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. made headlines at a conference in Doha, Qatar, after he suggested his father — who famously said during his reelection campaign that he could end the war in 24 hours — could be preparing to walk away if Ukraine doesn't make a quick deal with Russia.

But there are a number of reasons why Ukraine — and Europe — say they aren't ready to sign a deal.

Here's what to know as European leaders meet for fresh talks on Monday.

Europe wants to show unity — but can it drive a peace deal on its own?

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, prior to their meeting at the Elysee palace in Paris on Dec. 1.

European leaders are arriving in London determined to show that they're still firmly behind Ukraine's push for a peace plan that preserves its territory — a message Zelenskyy has been reinforcing across the continent. His stop in London follows a quick tour through Paris and his first official state visit to Ireland last week, where he pressed for continued support and fresh security commitments.

European officials have increasingly framed Ukraine's safety as being tied to the continent's own stability. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last month that any peace must uphold Ukraine's territorial integrity and its ability to defend itself.

Macron condemned Russia's latest attacks over the weekend as "escalatory." He also said Europe must keep working "with the Americans" to secure the guarantees Ukraine needs for lasting peace.

But on Thursday, the German magazine Der Spiegel reported that Macron had privately warned Zelenskyy that "there is a chance that the U.S. will betray Ukraine on territory, without clarity on security guarantees," citing a leaked note from a recent call he had with several European leaders. NPR has not independently verified this reporting.

There are additional fears that such a move from Washington wouldn't end with Ukraine. On Friday, the Trump administration announced a new national security strategy signaling that it would no longer be providing Europe with the security guarantees it has had since the end of World War II. The plan took multiple jabs at Europe and suggested the continent was facing the "prospect of civilizational erasure," because of immigration from non-European countries.

The plan raised doubts about how much not just Ukraine, but the continent as a whole, can rely on the U.S. for support going forward.

All this helps explain why European officials are floating ways to step up support for Ukraine — from scaling up weapons production to deepening Ukraine's ties to the EU and exploring whether frozen Russian assets could be used to bolster Ukraine's defense and reconstruction. The last option has faced resistance — especially from Belgium — home to the EU's largest concentration of frozen Russian funds, totaling around 210 billion euros ($245 billion) across Europe.

Russia doubles down on its demands while escalating attacks

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by Kremlin economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev and Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, meets with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner at the Kremlin in Moscow on Dec. 2.

As talks for a peace deal continue, Russia is showing no signs of easing its positions. Moscow has doubled down on demands Ukrainian officials say are non-starters, including recognition of occupied territories and long-term limits on Ukraine's security partnerships.

The Kremlin has reinforced that stance on the ground with multiple strikes over the last few weeks. Over the weekend, Moscow launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine's energy grid and other infrastructure, wounding at least eight people and causing temporary power outages across several regions. The timing, which coincided with the stalled U.S.-Ukraine talks in Miami, was seen by EU officials as a reminder of Russia's willingness to escalate even as its adversaries pursue diplomacy.

Signs the U.S. could step back if Ukraine won't cut a deal

Shop owners survey the damage to their business hit by a drone strike on Nov. 29 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

One of the biggest worries for Ukraine right now is what the U.S. is planning to do next.

The Trump administration has been sending mixed signals, but Ukraine and European leaders fear that the White House wants Ukraine to start moving toward a deal with Russia — even if it means making concessions that threaten its long-term stability.

Over the weekend, Donald Trump Jr. turned heads at a festival in Doha when he told an audience that his father may be ready to move on from Ukraine if the country doesn't accept a deal soon.

Trump Jr., who has no official role in the White House, also took shots at Zelenskyy, who has been facing scrutiny at home because of a corruption scandal involving some of his top aides. Zelenskyy himself has not been accused.

"Because of the war, and because he's one of the great marketers of all times, Zelenskyy became a borderline deity, especially to the left where he could do no wrong, he was beyond reproach," Trump Jr. said.

Asked if his father could walk away from Ukraine, he said "I think he may," referencing Trump's unpredictability.

"The fact that he's not predictable … forces everyone to actually deal in an intellectually and honest capacity," Trump Jr. said.

