A 'Jane Doe' in the R. Kelly trials is ready to share her real name. And her story

NPR | By Ashley Brown,
Juana SummersLauren Hodges
Published February 5, 2026 at 2:41 PM MST
Reshona Landfair's memoir tells the story of the then-teenaged "Jane Doe" seen in a video that led to her testimony in singer R. Kelly's trials on child pornography and other charges.

Reshona Landfair met R. Kelly when she was a pre-teen in 1996. Starstruck, along with the rest of her community, Landfair says she fell victim to his grooming tactics, followed by years of sexual, physical and emotional abuse. When an infamous videotape of Kelly abusing Landfair became public, she described feeling isolated, subject to the whims of her abuser, and known only in the courts and to the world as "Jane Doe."

When asked how she felt after the tape surfaced publicly, Landfair told All Things Considered host Juana Summers, "It was everything that I hear about prison."

"It was very traumatizing. It was very hurtful and lonely," Landfair added.

The video was shown to the juries in two of Kelly's trials on child pornography charges: first, in 2008, which ended in his acquittal, and again in 2022, which resulted in Kelly's conviction.

Landfair's new memoir, Who's Watching Shorty? Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly's Abuse, details her turbulent adolescence and escape from a long cycle of exploitation, as she seeks to be a voice for other survivors.

Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is an associate producer for All Things Considered. She joined the show in 2018 after seven years in the NPR newsroom as a producer and editor. She doesn't mind that you used her pens, she just likes them a certain way and asks that you put them back the way you found them, thanks. Despite years working on interviews with notable politicians, public figures, and celebrities for NPR, Hodges completely lost her cool when she heard RuPaul's voice and was told to sit quietly in a corner during the rest of the interview. She promises to do better next time.
