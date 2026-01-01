Rich Kremer (archive)

Kremer caught the radio bug while pursuing a journalism degree at UW-Superior. He dabbled as a student DJ at WPR’s “Superior Bureau” 91.3 KUWS. During his junior year, Kremer began what would be a two year reporting internship under the direction of WPR veteran reporter Mike Simonson. During this time Kremer won state, regional and national awards from the Milwaukee Press Club, Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, Northwest Broadcast News Association and Public Radio News Directors Incorporated. After graduation, Kremer was hired on as News Director for WTCH AM-960 in Shawano, Wisconsin. Then in December of 2010, Kremer returned to WPR as a reporter and host of the regional call in show The West Side.

715-839-3869