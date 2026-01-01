Samantha Moilanen is a reporter for The Salt Lake Tribune and Utah Public Radio covering Cache Valley. She grew up in the Detroit area and graduated from DePaul University in Chicago in 2024 with a degree in journalism.

While in college, she freelanced for the Chicago Tribune with a focus on environment reporting. After graduating, she spent a year covering the south Chicago suburbs, where she developed a love for local journalism through stories about government, business, the environment and politics.

When she’s not reporting, Samantha can usually be found at a Pilates class, curled up with a fantasy book, or trying a new restaurant.