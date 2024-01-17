A Warm Welcome: Utah's Point in time count
The Point-in-Time count is a physical count of all homeless persons who are living in emergency shelters, transitional housing and on the streets on a single night in January, mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Many factors influence the results of any given count, including weather, organized volunteer efforts, and community planning. It is the primary tool available for measuring the number of individuals experiencing homelessness who are not enrolled in homeless service projects.