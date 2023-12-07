Kissinger, O'Connor, Utah's 2034 Olympic bid and the new plan for homelessness in Utah

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the death of Henry Kissinger and Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the expulsion of former Rep. George Santos, the debate between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Gov. Gavin Newsom and Vice President Kamala Harris at COP28. They also discuss the Olympics moving forward in Utah, Sen. Romney's comments on the presidential election, Utah Rep. Brian King announcing a run for governor and Gov. Cox's $168 million proposal to address homelessness.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.