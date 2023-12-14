© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle cover art is blue and red, with white splitting it down the middle.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Free speech, college campuses and the proper role of government

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published December 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM MST
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member.

The hosts discuss Gov. Cox calling on Utah universities to stop commenting on current events, free speech on college campuses and how to have productive conversations. They also discuss their perspectives on the role of government.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

