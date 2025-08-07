Tariffs, unemployment, public broadcasting, and gerrymandering

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss the devastating famine in Gaza, the current state of tariffs for major U.S. trade partners, growing unemployment numbers, President Trump's firing of the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and his dissatisfaction with Fed Chair Jerome Powell. They also discuss the dissolution of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the interstate fight over gerrymandering, a planned addition to the White House, Utah's wildfire emergency declaration, Utah Senate President Stuart Adam's involvement in changing child rape law, a new rail facility, a CEO's fraudulent use of state grant funds, a USDA hub coming to Salt Lake City, and Utah Rep. John Johnson's lawsuit against the Alliance for a Better Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.