The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Trump, municipal primaries, toxic dust, and Ty Burrell

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published August 14, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss President Trump's trip to Alaska, his federalizing of the Washington D.C. National Guard, the heir to the MAGA movement, and the future of Democratic leadership. They also discuss Utah municipal primary elections, ranked-choice voting, consumer sentiment, dust clouds from the Great Salt Lake, water conservation, Ty Burrell, and BYU receiving Orin Hatch's papers.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
