Trump, municipal primaries, toxic dust, and Ty Burrell

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss President Trump's trip to Alaska, his federalizing of the Washington D.C. National Guard, the heir to the MAGA movement, and the future of Democratic leadership. They also discuss Utah municipal primary elections, ranked-choice voting, consumer sentiment, dust clouds from the Great Salt Lake, water conservation, Ty Burrell, and BYU receiving Orin Hatch's papers.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.