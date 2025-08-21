Alaska summit, the Smithsonian Institution, and energy permitting

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss Utahns returning to school, Shireen's new position as CEO and President of the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, the Russia-U.S. summit in Alaska, European leaders coming to the White House, and the escalating fight over redistricting in California and Texas. They also discuss President Trump's attempt to reshape the Smithsonian Museums, who controls the Utah National Guard, Sen. Mike Lee's upcoming book "Uniparty," Rep. Celeste Maloy's focus on energy production, the delayed impact of tariffs on the Utah economy, and high healthcare costs.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.