Domestic violence, crime, isolationism, and Utah congressional maps

Both Sides of the Aisle—Former Utah Rep. Ben McAdams is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss armed National Guard members in Washington, D.C., addressing violent crime, domestic violence, and the killing of two police officers in Tremonton, Utah. They also discuss international trade relations, the growing isolation of the U.S., foreign aid cuts, and the judicial challenges to congressional maps in Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.