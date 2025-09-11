© 2025 Utah Public Radio
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Vaccines, the Second Amendment, and the Utah Supreme Court

By Ben McAdams,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published September 11, 2025 at 10:15 AM MDT
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Editor's Note: This week's episode of Both Sides of the Aisle was recorded on Monday, Sept. 9, 2025.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Former Utah Rep. Ben McAdams is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss Health and Human Services, Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s tense Senate hearing, distrust in public health institutions, and Florida's removal of all vaccine mandates for elementary school children. They also discuss the Department of Justice proposing to forbid transgender people from owning guns, the options put forward to replace Utah Supreme Court Justice John Pearce, Charlie Kirk's college tour of Utah, and former Utah Sen. Paula Julander's funeral.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

