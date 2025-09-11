Vaccines, the Second Amendment, and the Utah Supreme Court

Editor's Note: This week's episode of Both Sides of the Aisle was recorded on Monday, Sept. 9, 2025.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Former Utah Rep. Ben McAdams is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss Health and Human Services, Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s tense Senate hearing, distrust in public health institutions, and Florida's removal of all vaccine mandates for elementary school children. They also discuss the Department of Justice proposing to forbid transgender people from owning guns, the options put forward to replace Utah Supreme Court Justice John Pearce, Charlie Kirk's college tour of Utah, and former Utah Sen. Paula Julander's funeral.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.