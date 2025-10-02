Federal shutdown, new military policies, and a tragic week for the LDS faith

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss the shutdown of the federal government, the economic and societal impact of a government shutdown, the gathering of top U.S. military leaders for a presidential speech, and the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey. They also discuss the shooting and fire at an LDS church in Michigan, Gov. Spencer Cox receiving boos from a crowd at USU, the Utah representative who wants to change the name of Harvey Milk Boulevard, the upcoming recommendation and decision on new redistricting boundaries, the death of LDS President Russell M. Nelson, and the future leadership of the LDS church.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.