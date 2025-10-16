International affairs, President Trump, and 'partisan symmetry'

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss the U.S.-China trade dispute over rare earth minerals, Colombian citizens killed in a U.S. naval bombing, the exchange of Palestinian and Israeli hostages, and the dysfunction and lack of trust in the federal government. They also discuss Rep. Blake Moore's warnings about the impact of the federal government shutdown, a Utah poll on political violence, legislative changes to the Utah Supreme Court, the new criteria for evaluating Utah's congressional maps, and the 'Holy War' football rivalry.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.