The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

International affairs, President Trump, and 'partisan symmetry'

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published October 16, 2025 at 10:34 AM MDT
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss the U.S.-China trade dispute over rare earth minerals, Colombian citizens killed in a U.S. naval bombing, the exchange of Palestinian and Israeli hostages, and the dysfunction and lack of trust in the federal government. They also discuss Rep. Blake Moore's warnings about the impact of the federal government shutdown, a Utah poll on political violence, legislative changes to the Utah Supreme Court, the new criteria for evaluating Utah's congressional maps, and the 'Holy War' football rivalry.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Both Sides of the Aisle ChinaIsrael and PalestineTrump AdministrationUtah LegislatureUtah Supreme CourtUPR
