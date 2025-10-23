Argentina bailout, No Kings protests, and expanding the Utah Supreme Court

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss the U.S. sending $40 billion to the Argentinian government, 7 million No Kings protestors nationwide, President Trump's AI video reactions to the protests, and the racist messages found on Young Republican group chats. They also discuss Governor Cox's consideration of increasing the justices on the Utah Supreme Court, legislative efforts to quash the Prop 4 redistricting initiative, new vote-by-mail requirements, record fundraising in Salt Lake City Council races, new modular housing developments, and attempts to place new warnings on menstrual products in Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.