Trump administration controversies, future U.S. representation, and the 2034 Olympics

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss President Donald Trump's accusations of sedition against Democratic lawmakers, the latest judicial ruling on the deployment of the National Guard in Washington D.C., a federal judge dismissing the indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, Congress's vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the CDC's website stoking skepticism on vaccine safety, and the future of the federal Department of Education. They also discuss the major concerns surrounding population growth in Utah, who will be running in each district under the new congressional maps, the state-centric branding for the 2034 Olympic Games, and the Thanksgiving holiday.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.