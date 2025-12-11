© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

Utah Rep. Doug Owens

By Natalie Gochnour,
Shireen GhorbaniDoug Owens
Published December 11, 2025 at 11:35 AM MST
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour and Shireen Ghorbani sit down with Utah Rep. Doug Owens. They discuss the legacy that Rep. Owens' father had in Utah politics, the heyday of Utah Democrats, the issues that drew him to a political career, and his experience on the Legislative Redistricting Committee. They also discuss the restoration of the Great Salt Lake, the economic and health impacts if the lake disappears, the opportunities public lands offer, and their favorite areas of Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Natalie Gochnour
Shireen Ghorbani
Doug Owens
American politician from Utah that represents District 33 in the Utah House of Representatives.
