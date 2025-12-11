Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour and Shireen Ghorbani sit down with Utah Rep. Doug Owens. They discuss the legacy that Rep. Owens' father had in Utah politics, the heyday of Utah Democrats, the issues that drew him to a political career, and his experience on the Legislative Redistricting Committee. They also discuss the restoration of the Great Salt Lake, the economic and health impacts if the lake disappears, the opportunities public lands offer, and their favorite areas of Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.