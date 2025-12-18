Utah Reps. Tyler Clancy and Grant Miller

Both Sides of the Aisle—Shireen Ghorbani sits down with Utah Reps. Tyler Clancy on The Right and Grant Miller on The Left. They discuss their respective paths to the Utah Legislature, the urban districts they represent in Provo and Salt Lake City, what they expect from the 2026 Utah Legislative Session, and advice on how to engage with your state representatives. They also discuss constructive solutions to homelessness and how the issue intersects with drug addiction, the criminal justice system, and governmental resources.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.