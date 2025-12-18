© 2025 Utah Public Radio
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Utah Reps. Tyler Clancy and Grant Miller

By Shireen Ghorbani,
Grant MillerTyler Clancy
Published December 18, 2025 at 10:21 AM MST
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Shireen Ghorbani sits down with Utah Reps. Tyler Clancy on The Right and Grant Miller on The Left. They discuss their respective paths to the Utah Legislature, the urban districts they represent in Provo and Salt Lake City, what they expect from the 2026 Utah Legislative Session, and advice on how to engage with your state representatives. They also discuss constructive solutions to homelessness and how the issue intersects with drug addiction, the criminal justice system, and governmental resources.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

