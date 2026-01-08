Venezuela, the 'Donroe Doctrine,' and the new year ahead

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces, the Trump administration's plans for Venezuela, and the potential international fallout. They also discuss the reactions of Utah's elected representatives, the usefulness of Venezuela as a distraction from news coverage of Jeffrey Epstein, and resolutions and goals for the new year.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.