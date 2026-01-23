President Trump's first year and the 2026 Utah Legislative Session

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the surprises and takeaways over the year since President Trump took office, Trump's foreign and domestic policies, his letter to the Norwegian prime minister about the Nobel Peace Prize, and the prospects for the 2026 election cycle. They also discuss Natalie's experience with hecklers at the Economic Policy Summit, the kick-off of the 2026 Utah Legislative Session, the Legislature's interest in changes to the judiciary, and the potential for a new tax cut.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.