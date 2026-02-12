Winter Olympics, Super Bowl halftime, and Utah Supreme Court expansion

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Ben McAdams. They discuss the Winter Olympics in Italy, the Super Bowl halftime show, Turning Point USA’s alternative halftime show, and the video Trump posted depicting the Obamas as apes. They also discuss the University of Utah’s newest art installation, what data centers mean for Utah’s power supply, the Utah Legislature’s multiple attempts to repeal Prop 4, and the number of Utah Supreme Court justices increasing from five to seven.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.