Both Sides of the Aisle

Utah State Auditor Tina Cannon

By Shireen Ghorbani,
John DougallTina Cannon
Published March 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM MST
Both Sides of the Aisle—Shireen Ghorbani and John Dougall chat with Utah State Auditor Tina Cannon. They discuss Cannon's background and path to politics, how her values fit into the current Republican Party, local government control, her campaign for Congress, and how she became Utah state auditor. They also discuss what the state auditor does, how the state conducts an audit, government transparency, and how the public can keep the government accountable.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

