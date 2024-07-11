Utah's morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 11

Good morning Utah! Thursday is going to be HOT and … not much else.

Temperatures are cooking today. Higher elevations will have peak temperatures in the upper seventies, low eighties with the tip of the Uintahs reaching 65 degrees. Northern and central Utah will have highs just over 100 degrees. The southernmost part of Utah will see the highest of highs with temperatures around 105-110.

With these high temperatures the National Weather Service has issued MAJOR excessive heat warnings, red flag warnings, and heat advisories for most of Utah. This is a LONG DURATION heat wave. Warm overnight temperatures can cause heat stress to build for those without adequate cooling access and/or adequate hydration. If out and about today stay hydrated, wear light clothing, take frequent breaks, and shift outdoor activities away from 10 am to 4 pm.

Thursday will be very LIGHTLY breezy. From morning to evening, breezes will be in the single digits or low teens across the state. Gusts will be present around the I-15 corridor throughout the day with speeds in the teens. By evening gusts in the twenties will have entered Northern Utah, but otherwise similar to noon time.

Thursday will be hot and lightly breezy. Have a great day and stay cold. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.