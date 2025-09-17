Utah's evening forecast for Wednesday, September 17

Good evening Utah, this is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

As a slow-moving, isolated, low pressure system meanders off to the east, weak high pressure will try to sneak in behind it, bringing warmer conditions across the beehive state.

Though, there does look to be a little wiggle in this upcoming system, which should bring spotty showers and another chance at some thunderstorms through the weekend.

For tonight, chilly through the overnight, with morning temperatures right around 50 in the far north and southern Wasatch, upper 50s down around Salt Lake City and low 60s for St. George.

Mostly calm winds, with some cloud cover setting up by the morning, which look to be altocumulus — some of my favorite.

By tomorrow, it should be fairly calm across the board as we sit in a bit of a transition period.

Expect temperatures to warm up across the board, from a few degrees below normal, which we’ve been enjoying for a little while now, to right around average for this time of year.

Come Friday, that’s when that little wiggle I mentioned earlier looks to pass overhead, which could provide just enough juice for some storms to pop up, though mostly in the higher elevations of southern Utah, and along the west deserts.

That’ll cool you down in Washington County, in the upper 80s, with the rest of the state in the low to mid 80s.

By the weekend, another shot at some evening showers across the state, with some thunderstorms sprinkled in on Saturday and Sunday.

After that, high pressure should strengthen near the start of next week, though with unsettled weather looking to stay possible through the extended forecast.