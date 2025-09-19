Utah's evening forecast for Friday, September 19

Good evening Utah, this is your Friday evening forecaster, Catherine Smith, bringing you this weekend's updates with the Utah Climate Center.

It's about to be fall for real, with the official start of autumn set to be next Monday, September 22nd.

We've had a bit of a jump start with some cool overnight temperatures yesterday, accompanied by visible specks of red and orange appearing in the mountains.

For tonight, a nice blanket of clouds will sit overhead to trap some heat and keep us cozy.

Temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s across the Wasatch Front from Logan all the way down to Provo.

Southern Utah, will stay in mid 50s with St George in the mid 60s.

For tomorrow, expect cloud cover off and on throughout the day, especially in northern Utah.

Temperatures will be mild, with highs expected to be almost universally in the high 60s to low 70s.

Occasional heavy showers may be expected in southern and central Utah tomorrow, thanks to a cut off flow heading northeast.

As the day goes on, northern Utah may also see some showers, so probably best to keep a jacket on hand.

Most models show skies beginning to clear out by Sunday afternoon, but more cooling and rainfall may be on the way at the start of the next work week.

If you're anything like me, one of the things you look forward to the most this season is the peak of fall colors.

The best days for viewing in the Wasatch Mountains are likely to be September 27th through October 1st.

And for Cache Valley, peak color estimates follow shortly thereafter, from October 3rd through the 8th. Time to grab those hiking boots and dust off those cameras.

And now finally, the dad joke of the day.

How do leaves get from place to place?

As always, make sure you tune in for tomorrow morning's forecast to find out the answer.

Thanks for listening. This has been Catherine Smith with the Utah Climate Center.