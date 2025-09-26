Utah's evening weather forecast for Friday, Sept. 26

Good evening, Utah. This is your Friday evening forecast, brought to you by Katherine Smith here with the Utah Climate Center.

We've had a beautiful start to our fall season, with clear skies and mild temperatures dominating and keeping things about as perfect as possible.

The leaves aren't the only things changing, though, as the jet stream is starting to pick up some steam, so let's get a look at our weekend weather.

Tonight, there is a small low pressure system that is skirting past the southern end of Utah, creating the possibility for scattered showers in localized areas throughout the next couple of days, with the highest chances predicted to be tomorrow afternoon.

Lows for tonight are expected to stabilize in the low 50s in Cache Valley, with upper 50s along the northern Wasatch Front, mid to low 50s down the remainder of the I 15 corridor, and low 60s in St George.

Temperatures tomorrow will peak around 4 to 5 p.m. and remain in the low to mid 80s across most of Utah, keeping us pleasant and even on the warm side.

Sunday and Monday may see some slight statewide cooling as that small low slowly moves north, but temperatures should stay within climatological norms.

Keeping an eye on the sky ahead, the biggest system on the horizon could bring significant chances of rain and cooler temperatures starting early Tuesday of next week.

An incoming mid latitude cyclone has a large cold front attached to it, capable of sweeping that precipitation and more fog like temperatures across most of the state.

Afterwards, that cooler air may be here to linger for the remainder of the week, so be prepared for some imminent sweater weather.

Finally, for one of my favorite traditions, a dad joke for the day.

Why is it a bad idea to tell a secret in a cornfield?

You know the rules, make sure to tune in for tomorrow morning's forecast to find out the answer.

Thanks for listening. This has been Catherine Smith with the Utah Climate Center.