Utah's morning weather forecast for Saturday, Sept. 27

Good morning, Utah. This is your Saturday morning forecast, brought to you by Katherine Smith here with the Utah Climate Center.

We've had a beautiful start to our fall season with clear skies and mild temperatures dominating and keeping things just about as perfect as possible.

The leaves aren't the only things changing, though, as the jet stream is starting to pick up some steam, so let's get a look at our weekend weather.

Today's most significant event is a small low pressure system that is skirting past the southern and central parts of Utah, creating the possibility for scattered showers in localized areas throughout the next couple of days.

The highest chances of convection are predicted to be this afternoon, so keep an eye on those regional forecasts.

Temperatures today will peak around 4 to 5 p.m. and remain in the low to mid 80s across most of Utah, keeping us pleasant and even a little on the warm side.

Sunday and Monday may see some slight statewide cooling as that small low slowly moves farther north, but temperatures should still be well within climatological norms.

Keeping an eye on the sky ahead, the biggest system on the horizon could bring significant chances of rain and cooler temperatures starting early Tuesday of next week.

An incoming mid latitude cyclone has a large cold front attached to it, capable of sweeping that precipitation and more fall like temperatures across most of the state.

Afterwards, that cooler air may be here to linger for the remainder of the week, so be prepared for some imminent sweater weather.

Finally, for one of my favorite traditions, a dad joke for the day.

Why is it a bad idea to tell a secret in a cornfield, because it's full of ears.

As always, thank you to everyone for listening and entertaining my humor.

This has been Catherine Smith, wishing you a fantastic fall with the Utah Climate Center.