Utah's evening weather forecast for Friday, October 3

Good evening Utah, and welcome back to our Friday evening forecast with myself, Catherine Smith, here with the Utah Climate Center.

The start of October means spooky season is in full swing, and with the scare there's a chill in the air.

Temperatures have managed to creep back into the upper 70s the past couple of days, but our first fall cold snap is just around the corner.

A large and more impactful trough of low pressure has the bulls eye set on northern Utah for the weekend, bringing widespread rain and high mountain snow starting early tonight.

As a result, we will also see a plummet in tomorrow's daytime highs to the low 50s in Logan and the northern Wasatch Front, and a range of mid upper 50s, across the I-15 corridor until reaching St. George in the mid 70s.

This rain will persist off and on throughout the day, with clouds clearing by the start of next week, as the trough moves further east. Following that, we may see some slight warming, but the days of shorts and a T shirt are nearing their end for the year.

For tonight, low temperatures will stay remarkably close to tomorrow's highs, with upper 40s in Cache Valley, low 50s in Salt Lake City and Provo and mid 50s in St. George.

Some of you may have also noticed our daylight hours are starting to wane. For you, vampires, werewolves, and dungeon dwellers, you'll be glad to hear by the end of October, most of Utah will experience another 60 minutes of daylight loss.

So for the rest of us, make sure to get out and soak up the sun while you still have the chance with that.

Let's hear a dad joke for the day: How do you fix a broken pumpkin?

Make sure to tune in for tomorrow morning's forecast to find out the answer.

Thanks for listening and have a wonderful and warm conference weekend. This is been Catherine Smith with the Utah Climate Center.