Utah's morning weather forecast for Saturday, Oct. 4

Good morning, Utah. This is your Saturday morning forecast being brought to you by myself, Catherine Smith, here with the Utah Climate Center.

The start of October means spooky season is in full swing, and with the upcoming scare, there's a chill in the air.

Temperatures have managed to creep back into the upper 70s the past couple of days, but our first fall cold snap is certainly making its presence known.

A large and more impactful trough of low pressure has the bull's eye set on northern Utah for the weekend, bringing widespread rain and high mountain snow.

As a result, we are also seeing a plummet in today's daytime highs, which will be remarkably similar to our overnight lows.

Grab your sweaters, because we'll be seeing low 50s in Logan and the northern Wasatch Front and a range of mid to upper 50s across the I-15 corridor until reaching St. George in the mid 70s.

The rain will persist off and on throughout the day, with clouds clearing by the start of the next work week, as the trough moves further east.

Following that, we may see a slight warming trend, but the days of shorts and a t-shirt are nearing their end for the year.

Some of you may have also noticed our daylight hours are starting to wane for you, vampires, werewolves, and dungeon dwellers, you'll be glad to hear, by the end of October, most of Utah will experience another 60 minutes of daylight loss.

So for the rest of us, make sure to get out and soak up the sun while you still have the chance with that.

Let's hear a dad joke for the day: How do you fix a broken pumpkin? With a pumpkin patch.

Thank you to everyone for listening and have a wonderful and warm conference weekend.

This has been Catherine Smith with the Utah Climate Center.