Utah's evening weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 15

Good evening, Utah, this is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

It has been an unsettled start to the week so far, with a wet, cool pacific system passing through the region that should keep things active through tomorrow.

With snow up on the mountains, and the chance for freezing temperatures on the horizon, it’s starting to feel like an early start to winter already.

For tonight, the chance for scattered valley rain and mountain snow should persist, at least down the Wasatch Front, through the morning.

Overnight lows in the upper 30s up in Logan, and mid 40s about everywhere else, mid 30s for Cedar City.

We should mostly start drying out by tomorrow, with that system making its trek eastwards towards the weekend. It'll leave a pocket of cool air behind it though, so don't expect temperatures to rebound anytime soon.

Daytime highs in the low to mid 50s about everywhere across the state.

By Friday, we should be on the other side of this system, with more fall like temperatures and dry conditions on the way. Expect to warm up a few degrees across the board, with some high level clouds passing across northern Utah.

The weekend's shaping up quite nicely though, with a quick transition towards high pressure that ought to bring comfortable fall conditions across the state.

But, I'll be keeping my eyes on a new system that could reach the beehive state by the start of next week. We'll keep you updated as it gets closer in the forecast range.

Thank you for listening, this has been Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.