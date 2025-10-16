Utah's morning weather forecast for Saturday, Oct 16

Good morning, Utah, this is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

We've gotten more than we could bargain for over the past week or so. After one of the driest summers on record, we're having a record wet start to the fall.

It doesn't look like this will let up any time soon, with another system on the horizon that could reach the beehive state near the start of next week.

For today, we'll mostly be on the other side of this most recent system, though with some stragglers across northern Utah through the afternoon.

Daytime temperatures in the 50s just about everywhere, except down in Salt Lake City, where that lingering precipitation will hold you in the 40s.

By tomorrow, kicking off a warming trend heading towards the weekend, which is shaping up quite nicely so far.

Some high clouds passing through, with maximums in the high 50s across northern Utah, and a toasty mid 70s for Washington County.

Come the weekend, a quick transition towards high pressure looks to continue that warming trend across the state. It’ll be a brief break in the action, with clear skies and dry conditions.

Looking ahead though, there is another deep low-pressure system that could reach into the beehive state by the start of next week.

I’m not going to make the call on valley snow just yet, as this system looks a bit too warm, but we'll be keeping an eye on it as it gets closer in the forecast range.

Thank you for listening, this has been Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.