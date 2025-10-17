Utah's evening weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 17

Good evening, Utah. This is Catherine Smith, bringing you this evening's forecast here with the Utah Climate Center.

We're sure riding the climate roller coaster right now, having obliterated the previous Oct. rainfall record in Salt Lake with a total that is now 4.96 inches so far.

The previous record was 3.91 inches in 1981 and this new total comes just after the fourth driest summer on record in 151 years.

In fact, we're now chasing down the wettest month in Salt Lake's history, which currently stands at 7.04 inches in September of 1982. We're all hoping this is a good sign of a good winter ahead.

Given our track record, it shouldn't be too surprising that we will see another shift this weekend. The good news is we'll be able to get out and enjoy it.

A high pressure system is moving in and settling over most of Utah, giving us a break from the clouds and rain and allowing for some warming.

Highs for tomorrow are expected to be in the high 50s for Logan, low 60s for Salt Lake and Provo, mid 60s for Cedar City and Blanding, and mid 70s for St George.

For tonight, skies will also be clear and temperatures more on par with climatological norms.

Logan will be in the low 40s, Ogden, Salt Lake and Provo in the upper 40s, and Blanding, Cedar City, and St George in the mid 40s.

Looking ahead, a short wave trough may reach the northeastern corners of Utah Monday morning, bringing cooler temperatures and rain.

A small low may also move in next Wednesday, bringing possible weather disturbances to the southern and eastern sides of the state.

Stay tuned for more updates on these events in the near future.

Finally, here's a dad joke for the day. What do you call a werewolf that doesn't know he's a werewolf?

As always, make sure to tune in for tomorrow morning's forecast to find out the answer.

This has been Catherine Smith, wishing you a wonderful night here with the Utah Climate Center.