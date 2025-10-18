Utah's morning weather forecast for Saturday, Oct. 18

Good morning Utah, this is Catherine Smith, bringing you this morning's forecast here with the Utah Climate Center.

We're sure riding the climate roller coaster right now, and we have obliterated the previous Oct. rainfall record in Salt Lake with a total that is now 4.96 inches so far.

The previous record was 3.91 inches in 1981 and this new total comes after the fourth driest summer on record in 151 years, just two months ago.

In fact, we're now chasing down the wettest month in Salt Lake's history, which currently stands at 7.04 inches in September of 1982. We're all hoping this is a sign of a good winter ahead.

Given our track record, it shouldn't be too surprising that we will see another shift this weekend. The good news is, we'll be able to get out and enjoy it.

A high pressure system is moving in and settling over most of Utah, giving us a break from clouds and rain and giving our temperatures a chance to raise a little bit.

Highs for tomorrow are expected to be in the high 50s for Logan, low 60s for Salt Lake and Provo, mid 60s for Cedar City and Blanding, and mid 70s for St George.

Looking ahead, a shortwave trough may reach the northeastern corners of Utah Monday morning, bringing cooler temperatures and rain once more.

An additional small cut off low also looks to combine with the main Rossby wave Wednesday morning, bringing possible weather disturbances primarily to the southern and eastern sides of the state.

Stay tuned for more updates on these events in the near future.

Finally, here's a dad joke for the day. What do you call a werewolf that doesn't know he's a werewolf? An unaware wolf.

As always, thank you to everyone for tuning in to listen. This has been Catherine Smith, wishing you a wonderful weekend here with the Utah Climate Center.