Utah's morning weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 6

Good morning, Utah, this is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

It’s been a pretty quiet start to the November month thus far, apart from some sprinkles in the far northern parts of the state this morning, and that looks to persist for the extended future, as high pressure looks to take hold through the weekend and into the start of next week.

For today, any lingering sprinkles in the far north should be letting up by the afternoon, leaving behind some low level clouds throughout the day.

Daytime temperatures in the low to mid 50s across most of northern Utah, and right around 70 down in St. George.

By tomorrow, temperatures holding roughly steady as we sit in a bit of a transition period, maybe a degree or so cooler.

There's a chance for some light sprinkles across northern Utah in the early afternoon, but mostly in the higher elevations.

By the weekend, we’ll start kicking off a warming trend that should persist into the start of next week.

Expect clear skies through Saturday and Sunday across the state, as a large high pressure system builds over the Great Basin.

Come next week, we should be back in the 60s across much of northern Utah by Monday.

Not much precipitation in the extended forecast, at least until around this time next week, as I’ve got my eyes on a system that could bring some valley rain and mountain snow.

Still no valley snow yet, but it’ll be here eventually.

Thank you for listening, this has been Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.