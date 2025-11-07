Utah's evening weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 7

Good evening, Utah. This is your Friday evening forecast, brought to you by myself, Catherine Smith, here with the Utah Climate Center.

We certainly had a wonderful start to our past week with warm temperatures and clear skies, followed by a slight shift with rain and cooler temperatures yesterday.

Today has been much the same with cloudy skies and at most, pockets of rainfall making their way through northern Utah, as a small low pressure system makes its way east.

Tonight's temperatures will feel more like November should, with low 30s in Logan, mid to upper 30s along the Wasatch Front, and low 50s in St. George.

For next week's outlook, we've got an interesting jet stream pattern going on, with a large ridge of high pressure amplifying and making its way over us, locking in prolonged calm and dry conditions.

As it continues to move throughout the week, a strong cooling event will take place in the Midwest and east coast, but we will likely keep skies clear and experience some gradual warming as each day goes on.

This will continue until we see the next low pressure system making its way into our area, which, at the moment, appears to be arriving next Friday night. However, this comes with a great deal of model uncertainty, so don't bank on that quite yet.

For this weekend, our atmosphere seems to be relatively stable and calm, giving us mostly clear skies and not a whole lot of excitement weather wise.

Highs for tomorrow will stabilize in the low 50s in Logan, mid 50s along the Wasatch Front, mid 60s in Moab, and mid 70s in St. George.

Now, last but not least, here's our first November dad joke for the day: Why don't turkeys eat on Thanksgiving?

As always, make sure you tune in to tomorrow morning's forecast to find out the answer.

Thank you all for listening and have a wonderful weekend. This has been Catherine Smith with the Utah Climate Center.