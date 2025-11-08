Utah's morning weather forecast for Saturday, Nov. 8

Good morning, Utah. This is your Saturday morning forecast, brought to you by myself, Catherine Smith, here with the Utah Climate Center.

We certainly had a wonderful start to our past week with warm temperatures and clear skies, followed by a slight shift with rain and cooler temperatures the past couple of days.

Today, we're starting the retreat back to previous patterns with highs. For today, expected to stabilize in the low 50s in Logan, mid 50s along the Wasatch Front, mid 60s in Moab, and mid 70s in St. George.

For this weekend, our atmosphere seems to be relatively stable and calm, giving us mostly clear skies and not a whole lot of excitement weather wise.

Unfortunately, our daylight hours are continuing to wane, and most parts of Utah will lose another 40 to 50 minutes by the end of November. This will continue until Dec. 21, the winter solstice, so hang in there.

For next week's outlook, we've got an interesting jet stream pattern going on with a large ridge of high pressure amplifying and making its way over us, locking in prolonged calm and dry conditions.

As it continues to move throughout the week, a strong cooling event will take place in the Midwest and east coast, but we will likely keep clear skies and experience some gradual warming as each day goes on.

This will continue until we see the next low pressure system making its way into our area, which, at the moment, appears to be arriving next Friday night. However, this comes with a great deal of model uncertainty, so don't bank on that quite yet.

Finally, last but not least, here's our first November dad joke of the day: Why don't turkeys eat on Thanksgiving? Because they're already stuffed.

Thank you to all of our listeners for tuning in and have a wonderful weekend. This has been Catherine Smith with the Utah Climate Center.