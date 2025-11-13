Utah's morning weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 13

Good morning, Utah, this is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

We’ve got a few days of calm weather and above average temperatures, which I will gladly take, before a very active weather pattern takes over by the weekend and through next week.

For today though, should be quite nice outside, with temperatures in the mid 60s in the far north, upper 60s down the Wasatch Front, and a toasty mid 70s down in Washington County. Calm winds, and mostly clear skies throughout the day.

Tomorrow looks quite similar, though maybe a touch cooler across the board, as a high pressure system overhead quickly moves eastwards.

By the weekend is when things get exciting, with a very wavy, active jet stream pattern looking to take hold over the foreseeable future. What often happens with these especially wavy patterns is the formation of ‘cutoff lows’ – which are low pressure systems that disconnect from the general flow.

These are notoriously hard to forecast, so there is a good amount of uncertainty. Right now though, the models are looking pretty confident in valley rain, mountain snow arriving by Saturday evening. Should be patchy, off and on through at least the start of next week.

Beyond that, uncertainty starts to grow among the long-range models. Tuesday through Thursday look to be quite active, but that could change as we get closer in the forecast range and new data becomes available. I am quite confident on valley snow at some point next week, but the timing is still up in the air.

Thank you for listening, this has been Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.