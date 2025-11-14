Utah's evening weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 14

Good evening, Utah. This is Catherine Smith bringing you your Friday evening forecast with the Utah Climate Center.

This year has been one for the record book, as we have now achieved new high temperatures for mid November.

Yesterday, Salt Lake, Provo, Tooele, Manti, Ogden, Bountiful Bench and Woodruff all saw highs in the mid 70s to mid 60s, far above climatological norms.

The good news is we're finally breaking out of that high pressure block we've been locked in all week, giving us slightly more active patterns for this next week.

That trough of low pressure, unfortunately, seems to be pinching off from the main jet stream, preventing us from receiving the more intense, cooler air and possible valley snow we were anticipating earlier this week.

However, that new cut off low will still meander into the southwestern side of Utah early Sunday morning.

Orographic lifting is still likely to produce some rainfall and mountain snow as it moves further north, also cooling our temperatures closer to seasonal expectations and bringing some brisk southerly winds.

Potential for the next system is still uncertain as our jet stream continues to dip and divide all around us, Southern Utah may see some additional showers next Tuesday and possibly Friday.

Temperatures are also expected to stay cooler statewide with the passage of that low on Sunday.

Our low temperatures for tonight are closing in on low 40s in Logan and Cache Valley, upper 40s in Ogden, Salt Lake, and Provo, and mid 50s in St. George.

For tomorrow, temperatures will stay pleasant with mid 60s in Logan in Cache Valley, mid to upper 60s in Ogden, Salt Lake, and Provo, and mid to upper 70s in St George.

Now finally, here's a dad joke for the day: Why did the turkey cross the road twice?

Be sure to tune in for tomorrow morning's forecast to find out the answer.

Thanks for listening. This has been Catherine Smith with the Utah Climate Center.