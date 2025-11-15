Utah's morning weather forecast for Saturday, Nov. 15

Good morning Utah. This is Catherine Smith, bringing you your Saturday morning forecast with the Utah Climate Center.

This year has been one for the record book, as we have now achieved new high temperatures for mid November.

Last Thursday, Salt Lake, Provo, Tooele, Manti, Ogden, Bountiful Bench, and Woodruff all saw highs in the mid 70s to mid 60s, far above climatological norms.

The good news is we're finally breaking out of that high pressure block we've been locked in all week, giving us a slightly more active pattern for this next week.

That trough of low pressure, unfortunately, seems to be pinching off the main jet stream, preventing us from receiving the more intense, cooler air and possible valley snow we were anticipating earlier this week.

However, that new cut off low will still meander into the southwestern side of Utah early Sunday morning.

Orographic lifting is likely to still produce some rainfall and mountain snow as it moves further north, also cooling our temperatures closer to seasonal expectations and bringing some brisk southerly winds.

Potential for the next system is still uncertain as our jet stream continues to dip and divide all around us.

Southern Utah may see some additional showers next Tuesday, with more also possible Friday.

Temperatures are expected to stay cooler statewide with the passage of that low on Sunday, so keep a jacket handy.

For today, skies are staying mostly cloudy with some occasional breaks to the north, but temperatures will stay pleasant with mid 60s in Logan and Cache Valley, mid to upper 60s in Ogden Salt Lake and Provo and mid to upper 70s in St. George.

Now, finally, our dad joke of the day: Why did the turkey cross the road twice? To prove he wasn't a chicken.

As always, thank you to all of our listeners for tuning in and have a wonderful weekend. This has been Catherine Smith with the Utah Climate Center.