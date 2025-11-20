Utah's evening weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 20

Good evening, this is Casey Olsen with the Utah Climate Center.

The holidays are right at our doorstep, which, of course, also means that old man winter is quickly approaching.

With Thanksgiving a week out, we can finally start talking about what the weather models are seeing for travel impacts before we jump to the holiday.

Let's start with this weekend. After an impressive week of precipitation ended our quiet early November, we see several more storm systems on the horizon.

First off, we'll start the weekend with continued unsettled weather. The north sees things clear out by Saturday, while the cut off low meanders towards the four corners region.

We'll see a brief break in the weather before we get a storm tracking in from the northwest, likely just grazing the northern border next Tuesday. This will bring some cold, albeit dry air as it tracks in across the continent before reaching us.

I have seen moisture trend slightly upwards the past few days, so the very northern regions could squeeze out a few flakes.

All right, now, for the spicy part. I'm seeing some strong, cold northwesterly winds join up with moisture off the west coast that could bring winter impacts on Thanksgiving to the northern portions of the state. This is something to watch very closely, because the northern Wasatch is right on the edge of this system.

We're far enough out that even a slight change in the trajectory will result in drastically different conditions for us, not what we want to see for forecast confidence.

If you're traveling for the holiday, stay up to date on what forecasters are saying each day as we get closer.

Temperatures for the entire state have been steadily declining, with the onslaught of storms heading towards the low 50s.

With Utah Climate Center, I'm Casey Olsen.