Utah's morning weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 20

Good morning Utah, this is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

My hopes of valley snow this week seem to be fading with each day, as a pair of cutoff systems have dipped well too far south for that to come to fruition. Got a few more chances next week, but still a large amount of uncertainty between the long term models.

For today though, some patchy valley rain, mountain snow — favoring southern and central Utah. Daytime temperatures right around 50 for most of northern Utah, in the mid 50s down in St. George. A chilly 40 degrees for cedar city.

By tomorrow, lingering precipitation through the morning that should clear up by the afternoon as this first system moves eastwards. Maximum temperatures holding roughly steady to today, maybe a few degrees cooler.

Come Saturday, it should be a nice, seasonable warm start to the weekend. Lots of sunshine along the Wasatch Front, with a bit more cloud cover the further south you go.

By Sunday, the second of those two systems should start to reach into the far southern parts of the state. That should exit rather quickly heading into next week, with Colorado getting most of the fun out of this one.

By Monday, it should be a calm start to the short week. Anything past that, there's a whole lot of uncertainty in the long range models. Ill be keeping my eyes on a system a little over a week from now to see how it plays out, but right now we’ll just have to wait and see.

Thank you for listening. this has been Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.